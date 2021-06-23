SA COCAINE SMUGGLER CONVICTED

A South African national, Sheila Khumalo, was found guilty of smuggling cocaine worth $7,8 million into Zimbabwe from Brazil.
Khumalo (50), was arrested on May 10 at the Robert Gabriel
Mugabe International Airport while travelling from Brazil. She is expected to be sentenced on Friday.
Giving evidence yesterday, Dr Clancy Nyamukure narrated how
cocaine affects people’s health systems and its impact on society.
Dr Nyamukure said cocaine has physical, mental and economic
problems. It damages brains, causes stroke, fits, seizures and hallucinations,
delusions and it causes euphoria and irritability.
It could also cause involuntary movement of jaws, sore
throats, chest pains and heart attack.
It causes abnormal function of the heart muscle, and
damaging kidneys and leading to vomiting, itchy skin, early aging, and high or
low blood pressure. It was addictive and so difficult to stop taking the drug.
“Cocaine is found in higher social classes and is peddled
through cartels,” said Dr Nyamukure. “There
is an association between cocaine, terrorism and money laundering,” he said.
Dealers do not usually give pure drugs, but mix it with
other impurities to come up with larger quantities when it is sold on the
streets.
Substances like flour, heroin and methamphetamine are
usually added to cocaine to attain bigger quantities. Experts say the cocaine
that gets to end users is more dangerous because of the impurities added.
Dr Nyamukure said cocaine is a poison that is classified
under schedule two of the United Nations conventions on controlled drugs.
Herald
