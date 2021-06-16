RONALDO STUNT COSTS COCA COLA $4 BILLION

Cristiano Ronaldo’s removal of two Coca-Cola bottles during a press conference at the Euros has coincided with a $4bn fall in the share price of the drinks giant.
The Portugal captain is a renowned health fanatic and made
it clear what he thinks of the carbonated soft drink. The 36-year-old shifted
the bottles of Coca-Cola away from him during a press conference in Budapest on
Monday in the prelude to his country’s Group F game against Hungary.
Ronaldo followed it by holding up bottle of water before
declaring in Portuguese: “Agua!”, appearing to encourage people to choose that
instead.
Coca-Cola’s share price dropped from $56.10 to $55.22
almost immediately after Ronaldo’s gesture, a 1.6% dip. The market value of
Coca-Cola went from $242bn to $238bn – a drop of $4bn.
Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020,
replied on Tuesday with a statement that said “everyone is entitled to their
drink preferences” with different “tastes and needs”.
A Euros spokesperson said: “Players are offered water,
alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press
conferences.”
Ronaldo is a pop culture colossus, boasting nearly 300
million Instagram followers.
On Tuesday, he scored twice in Portugal’s 3-0 win over
Hungary – moving beyond France great Michel Platini as the record goalscorer at
the European Championship finals with 11. Guardian
0 comments:
Post a Comment