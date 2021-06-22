ROBBERS RAID WOMAN'S HOUSE, FLEE WITH US$22 000

A 21-year-old Harare woman lost US$22 000 cash to four armed who raided her home in Southlea Park, while another Bulawayo man lost over US$19 300 to thieves who broke into his vehicle as police continue urge the public to be security conscious whenever they are carrying or keeping large sums of money.

The woman was at her house when the robbers forced to gain entry during the night before demanding the cash. They also went away with R500.

Police believe that some of these robbers normally have inside information about their victims before they attack them.

In Bulawayo, the man lost the money after he had parked his vehicle to repair a tyre puncture. He was approached by the suspect who stole the cash while he was not aware. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents.

He urged citizens to be responsible when carrying or keeping large sums of money in their homes.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information that may assist in the investigations of a robbery case in which the victim aged 21 who was at home was attacked by four suspects who robbed her US$22 000 and R500 cash on June 17, 2021 in Southlea Park.

“Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police station,” he said. Asst Comm Nyathi also urged members of the public to be security conscious whenever they are carrying large sums of money in vehicles.

“This comes after police in Bulawayo are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of theft from car in which US$19 396 was stolen from a Toyota Hilux motor vehicle on June 17, 2021 along Fort Street where the victim aged 33 had parked to repair a tyre puncture.

“Investigations are in progress,” he said. Last Tuesday, a Harare man lost US$90 000 and a CZ pistol to thieves at Marimba Shopping Centre after he parked his vehicle before buying some refreshments.

It was still not clear whether the man had locked his vehicle or not since there were no signs of a break-in.

Police said after buying some refreshments, the man and his friend drove to Norton before returning to the shopping centre to drop the friend. He then drove to his house in Emerald Hill at around 7pm.

That is when he noticed that the satchel that contained the cash and pistol was missing.Police said coincidentally, on the same day at around 2pm, a man who was walking found the satchel after it was dumped near the gate at Milton Park Police Station.

The satchel only had the pistol while the cash was missing. The theft comes as police are investigating cases in which two women lost over US$16 800 to armed robbers in Chitungwiza and Beitbridge in separate incidents. Herald