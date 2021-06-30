RAUTENBACH GIVES VILLAGERS TWO MONTHS TO LEAVE

Greenfuel, a company run by multi-millionaire Billy Rautenbach has given villagers from Chinyamukwakwa Village in Chipinge two months to harvest their crops and leave their forefathers’ land.
Greenfuel was leased the land that was once used by ARDA in
Middle Sabi and Chisumbanje and its now expanding its boundaries into areas
settled by the villagers. Currently the company has over 40 000 hectares of
land.
Headman Chinyamukwakwa and his community are blaming their
MP Enock Porusingasi who they accuse of supporting Greenfuel against the people
who elected him into office. They also blamed District development Coordinator
(DDC) William Mashava and chief Garahwa.
Prof Madhuku said Greenfuel has since given the villagers
up until they finish their harvest and the company will then bring everything
down.
Greenfuel spokesperson Merit Rumema told Chipinge Times to
send questions via email but she did not respond.
“The company accepted that it can not plough down
unharvested crops owned by the villagers and has given up until possibly August
for them to finish harvesting. We are preparing court papers against this.
“The company is just greedy, if they admire good land, they
will just grab it. They are taking law into their own hands,” said Professor
Madhuku.
“Who will fight for us when all these people are involved.
The MP and the DDC are on Greenfuel’s side. The MP is giving away our land to
Mr Rautenbach. We were born and bred here and this is our land,” said
Chinyamukwakwa. Masvingo Mirror
