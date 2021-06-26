PUBLISHING FALSEHOODS : SIKHALA APPLICATION DISMISSED

An application by MDC-Alliance’s Job Sikhala challenging his prosecution on charges of publishing falsehoods prejudicial to the State was dismissed by Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

Mr Sikhala was arguing on the basis of a High Court judgment that there was no such offence in the Zimbabwean law, but Mr Mambanje dismissed the application saying there was no declaration by the Constitutional Court regarding the High Court order that was being relied on by Sikhala.

Sikhala is facing charges of publishing falsehoods through his Facebook post following an incident where a police officer was falsely accused of striking to death a young baby who was in a kombi at the illegal pick-up point for Mashonaland Central province bound transport. Herald