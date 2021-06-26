PUBLISHING FALSEHOODS : SIKHALA APPLICATION DISMISSED

Mr Sikhala was arguing on the basis of a High Court judgment
that there was no such offence in the Zimbabwean law, but Mr Mambanje dismissed
the application saying there was no declaration by the Constitutional Court
regarding the High Court order that was being relied on by Sikhala.
Sikhala is facing charges of publishing falsehoods through
his Facebook post following an incident where a police officer was falsely
accused of striking to death a young baby who was in a kombi at the illegal
pick-up point for Mashonaland Central province bound transport. Herald
