PROPHET BONKS TWO MARRIED WOMEN, TRAPPED AND BASHED BY HUSBANDS

A SELF-STYLED Chimanimani prophet was last week trapped, kidnapped and bashed by his two lovers’ husbands.

The unidentified women are married to Joro Chizango and Moses Chokurwarara of Chikwidzire Village under Chief Mutsongi of Mozambique.

The two women are said to have separately approached Naison Sithole (34) at his shrine as they sought spiritual healing, before eventually getting into relationships with the prophet.

Chizango and Chokurwarara live and work in South Africa.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda confirmed the incident and said they had engaged Interpol to bring kidnappers Chizango, Choukwarara and Nepi Maphosa to book.

“Chizango and Choukwarara’s wives visited Sithole’s shrine seeking spiritual services. Sithole proposed love to the two women and started dating them secretly. Choukwarara and Chizango were in South Africa when they got wind of the secret affairs,” said Inspector Chananda.

“They travelled back home to Mozambique and later crossed into Zimbabwe on June 3 in the company of Maphosa who acted as their tour guide.

“They went to Sithole’s shrine and lured him to Mozambique by lying to him that someone desperately required his services there. They left for Mozambique in a South African-registered vehicle,” said the provincial police spokesperson.

It is alleged that before crossing into Mozambique, the three men assaulted Sithole. They also tied his legs and hands.

Insp Chananda said the trio further threatened Sithole with unspecified action if he could not pay a ransom of R10 000.

The Chipinge District Criminal Investigations Department spokesperson, Detective Assistant Inspector Vincent Chikuvadze chipped in: “On June 4, Sithole was ordered by his kidnappers to phone his wife, Netsai Manjani, informing her that he had been kidnapped due to his shenanigans. Sithole told his wife that Chizango and Choukwarara were demanding R10 000 for his release. After that call, Munjani reported the matter at Chimanimani Police Station.”

Detective Assistant Inspector Chikuvadze said the police teamed up with their Support Unit counterparts to make a follow-up.

“A team led by Detective Sergeant Kasora followed the accused persons up to the border. Upon realising that they could not travel to Chikwidzire Village in Mozambique due to territorial protocols, the police engaged a Chimanimani village head, Peter Mutsvangwa, to assist them.

“Village head Mutsvangwa teamed up with his aides and crossed into Mozambique to liaise with village head Chikwidzire to facilitate Sithole’s release,” said Det Asst Insp Chikuvadze.

Sithole was released after a heated argument between village head Mutsvangwa and the kidnappers.

The prophet was badly injured and admitted to Chipinge District Hospital where his condition is said to be critical. Manica Post