PROPHET BONKS TWO MARRIED WOMEN, TRAPPED AND BASHED BY HUSBANDS

A SELF-STYLED Chimanimani prophet was last week trapped, kidnapped and bashed by his two lovers’ husbands.
The unidentified women are married to Joro Chizango and
Moses Chokurwarara of Chikwidzire Village under Chief Mutsongi of Mozambique.
The two women are said to have separately approached Naison
Sithole (34) at his shrine as they sought spiritual healing, before eventually
getting into relationships with the prophet.
Chizango and Chokurwarara live and work in South Africa.
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson
Chananda confirmed the incident and said they had engaged Interpol to bring
kidnappers Chizango, Choukwarara and Nepi Maphosa to book.
“Chizango and Choukwarara’s wives visited Sithole’s shrine
seeking spiritual services. Sithole proposed love to the two women and started
dating them secretly. Choukwarara and Chizango were in South Africa when they
got wind of the secret affairs,” said Inspector Chananda.
“They travelled back home to Mozambique and later crossed
into Zimbabwe on June 3 in the company of Maphosa who acted as their tour
guide.
“They went to Sithole’s shrine and lured him to Mozambique
by lying to him that someone desperately required his services there. They left
for Mozambique in a South African-registered vehicle,” said the provincial
police spokesperson.
It is alleged that before crossing into Mozambique, the
three men assaulted Sithole. They also tied his legs and hands.
Insp Chananda said the trio further threatened Sithole with
unspecified action if he could not pay a ransom of R10 000.
The Chipinge District Criminal Investigations Department
spokesperson, Detective Assistant Inspector Vincent Chikuvadze chipped in: “On
June 4, Sithole was ordered by his kidnappers to phone his wife, Netsai
Manjani, informing her that he had been kidnapped due to his shenanigans.
Sithole told his wife that Chizango and Choukwarara were demanding R10 000 for
his release. After that call, Munjani reported the matter at Chimanimani Police
Station.”
Detective Assistant Inspector Chikuvadze said the police
teamed up with their Support Unit counterparts to make a follow-up.
“A team led by Detective Sergeant Kasora followed the
accused persons up to the border. Upon realising that they could not travel to
Chikwidzire Village in Mozambique due to territorial protocols, the police
engaged a Chimanimani village head, Peter Mutsvangwa, to assist them.
“Village head Mutsvangwa teamed up with his aides and
crossed into Mozambique to liaise with village head Chikwidzire to facilitate
Sithole’s release,” said Det Asst Insp Chikuvadze.
Sithole was released after a heated argument between
village head Mutsvangwa and the kidnappers.
The prophet was badly injured and admitted to Chipinge
District Hospital where his condition is said to be critical. Manica Post
