PRISON OFFICER FACES DISCIPLINARY HEARING OVER ED SLUR

A CHINHOYI-BASED prisons officer who was arraigned before the courts on charges of insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week has been called for a disciplinary hearing.
Peter Kudzai Mushonga is being charged for using
“traitorous and disloyal” words regarding the President or the government.
He is being charged according to section 3(1) of the
Prisons (Staff) (Discipline) Regulations 1984
(using traitorous or disloyal words regarding the President or the
government) or alternatively “being guilty of any other act, conduct, disorder,
or neglect of duty to the prejudice of good order or discipline”.
When he appeared in court last week, Mushonga was being
represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyer Kudzai Choga.
Allegations were that Mushonga insulted Mnangagwa by
posting a comment on social media platforms, which had a picture attached
showing the President and traditional chiefs genuflecting to the statue of
Mbuya Nehanda.
Mushonga is alleged to have commented that: “I wish all those kneeling in respect of the
statue of the goddess go mad.” Newsday
