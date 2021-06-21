PRISON OFFICER CHARGED OVER ED INSULT

A ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officer, who was accused of insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa and some traditional leaders for genuflecting before the Mbuya Nehanda statue, has been charged with misconduct.

Peter Kudzai Mushonga (29) was dragged to a ZPCS disciplinary hearing held at Chinhoyi Remand Prison Wednesday last week. He was represented by Kudzai Choga of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

He had to answer to charges of contravening the provisions of ZPCS regulations namely section 3(1) of the Prisons (Staff) (Discipline) Regulations for allegedly saying traitorous or disloyal words about Mnangagwa and his government.

ZPCS is also accusing Mushonga of being guilty of an act, conduct, disorder or neglect of duty to the prejudice of good order or discipline as defined in section 46 of the Prisons (Staff) (Discipline) Regulations.

The disciplinary hearing will continue on Friday this week.

In 2018, ZPCS charged John Mahlabera, then a 36-year-old prison officer in Chiredzi with insulting Mnangagwa through posting political comments on Twitter saying: “Come to Chiredzi my president”, in reference to MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa who was addressing a rally at Jerera Growth Point in Masvingo. Newsday