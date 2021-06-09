PRISON GUARD IN TROUBLE FOR INSULTING ED

A 29-year-old male officer with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) was recently arrested for undermining authority or insulting the President.

The accused, Kudzai Peter Mushonga who is stationed at Chinhoyi Prison Camp as a prison officer is expected to appear in court this afternoon.

The accused is charged with undermining authority of/or insulting President as defined in Section 33 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9.

State papers allege that Mushonga responded to a picture of the President and traditional chiefs paying respect to the statue of Nehanda Charwe Nyakasikana on May 26.

He is accused of commenting on the picture through his Facebook account as saying, “Dai vakapenga vese vakapfugamira chidhori ichoooo” translated as “may all those who kneeled for the statue have mental instability.” Herald