PRISON GUARD IN TROUBLE FOR INSULTING ED

The accused, Kudzai Peter Mushonga who is stationed at
Chinhoyi Prison Camp as a prison officer is expected to appear in court this
afternoon.
The accused is charged with undermining authority of/or
insulting President as defined in Section 33 of the Criminal Law Codification
and Reform Act Chapter 9.
State papers allege that Mushonga responded to a picture of
the President and traditional chiefs paying respect to the statue of Nehanda
Charwe Nyakasikana on May 26.
He is accused of commenting on the picture through his
Facebook account as saying, “Dai vakapenga vese vakapfugamira chidhori ichoooo”
translated as “may all those who kneeled for the statue have mental
instability.” Herald
