PREPARE FOR 2023 : ED TELLS ZANU PF





President Mnangagwa has called upon the party leadership to remain connected with the people in preparation of the 2023 harmonised elections.

Speaking at the 352 Ordinary session of the Politburo in Harare this afternoon, President Mnangagwa, who is also Zanu PF First Secretary, said the party should remain visible.

“Let us continue to be more visible as a party and connected to the people. The membership across all structures must never tire in popularising the party as the home of the people’s revolution, total emancipation and broad based empowerment”.