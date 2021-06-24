POPULAR TOUT SUCCUMBS TO COVID-19

Kelvin Mahembe, a popular tout in Chikomba suddenly died on Sunday night after spending the whole day at work and his death was confirmed to be a result of Covid-19.

Because of his popularity, Mahembe’s death cast a dark shadow over the transit town of Chivhu. Many residents posting on various social media platforms said they saw or talked to Mahembe the previous day and were shocked to hear over his sudden death.

Chikomba District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Ignatious Mahachi confirmed the covid19 death and told The Mirror that the district had reported nine new cases within the last 24 hours.

Dr Mahachi said that all touts at Chivhu rank where the deceased worked will be tested for Covid as soon as possible.

Chikomba Rural District Council Chairman Israel Dhikinya who is the spokesperson for the deceased’s family described Mahembe as a friendly and hardworking person.

“I can confirm one Covid 19 death of a tout recorded yesterday. We have also recorded 9 new Covid 19 cases from people tested at Chivhu District Hospital,” said Dr Mahachi.

Councilor Christopher Muchenje told The Mirror that Mahembe would be laid to rest at Wazvaremhaka village in Ward 18, Chikomba West. Masvingo Mirror