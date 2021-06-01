PARDONED CON KILLS WIFE'S LOVER

A prisoner who was released from WhaWha Prison in Gweru under the Presidential amnesty is now on the run after he allegedly attacked and killled a neighbour whom he accused of having an extra marital affair with his wife while he was incarcerated.
Midlands Provincial Police spokesperson said police were
now hunting for the former prisoner, Tinashe Taruva of Village 1 Musena Mvuma
on murder charges after he on Sunday night, allegedly teamed up with a friend
and fatally assaulted Shepherd Chibunda over analleged extra marital affair
with his wife while he was away serving jail term.
“Taruva and his other accomplice, Jimmy Kutambura
confronted the now deceased, Shepherd Chibunda while accusing him of having an
affair with his wife whilst he was in jail. They assaulted him using logs all
over the body and he was taken to Mvuma District Hospital where he died upon
admission,” said Insp Mahoko.
He said the duo was now on the run. Herald
