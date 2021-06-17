PANIC AS COVID-19 CLAIMS HRE POLY STAFFER

THERE is panic at Zimbabwe’s Harare Polytechnic College after a staffer died of Covid-19.

Fourteen other positive cases were recorded among staff members. Harare Polytechnic College Principle Engineer Tafadzwa Mudondo confirmed the development saying one of the support staff members had succumbed to the virus.

“We have 14 members of our staff who have tested positive here after our regular testing. Unfortunately one of our support staff members has succumbed to covid-19 today.

“We are engaged with the ministry on this and we are continuing with testing measures,” he said.

Eng Mudondo said the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education and Health authorities would determine the closure of the institution after a surge in cases.

A tense atmosphere swamped Harare Polytechnic College as the staffers at the institution were not at ease to welcome students and visitors.

Thorough testing is being carried at the main entrance into the campus following the recorded cases. H Metro