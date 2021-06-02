ONLY SIX PEOPLE REGISTER TO VOTE IN MASVINGO IN MAY

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has been open for voter registration since the end of the 2018 harmonised elections except during the hard lockdown period, the local office of the electoral management body has said.
The Deputy Provincial Election Officer (PEO) Maxwell Ncube
said not as many people as would be wanted were coming to register to vote due
to attitudes that make them want to register at the 11th hour.
“Only six people were recorded since the beginning of May;
three women and three men. Our statistics show that people are not registering
and some of them end up transferring to other areas. The major problem is that
people want to do things at the last minute,” said Ncube.
He said Zec will soon be going on outreach programmes to
encourage people, especially youth and women, to vote.
TellZim spoke to one youth Stefan Nhongo who said he was
not even aware that people were already registering for 2023 elections .
“There is not enough awareness in the province on the registration
and we do not even know where to find the offices,” said Nhongo.
Vanessa Mashuro, a Mucheke resident, said most people were
not aware that the local Zec offices were open and were registering people for
the fast-approaching 2023 harmonised elections.
“People do not know where the offices are located and we
usually register when they have announced that there are elections happening,
and when registration centres are opened everywhere,” said Mashuro.
The youth suggested that there should be much more awareness programmes so that apathetic people especially the youth can develop more interest in electoral activities. TellZim News
