NOT URGENT : HIGH COURT THROWS OUT LAWYERS APPLICATION

The High Court has refused to hear an urgent application by the Young Lawyers Association of Zimbabwe (YLAZ) and war veteran Frederick Mutanda seeking an order that Chief Justice Luke Malaba remains disqualified as Chief Justice of Zimbabwe despite the noting of an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Justice Amy Tsanga removed from the matter from urgent roll the issues being raised were argued in the CJ contempt of court case last week.

“The matter is not urgent and is removed from the urgent roll for the reasons that the issue raised was also part of HC2513/21 heard on 03/06/21 and which awaits judgment,” wrote Justice Tsanga commenting on the matter.

The YLAZ and Mutanda were arguing that the High Court order disqualifying CJ Malaba from serving as CJ for another five years should be upheld, despite the noting an appeal at Supreme Court against High Court decision last month. Herald