NO VACCINATION, NO TABLE : CHIWENGA TELLS VENDORS

VICE President General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga has called for full cooperation from all to get vaccinated for Covid-19 in light of the continued surge in positive cases across the country.

Yesterday alone, the country recorded 766 new Covid-19 cases bringing the cumulative total to 43 480 since the onset of the pandemic last year.

“With the continued rise in Covid-19 cases, we want full co-operation from everyone. Now that government has procured more vaccines, we want everyone to be vaccinated starting with those in border towns and hotspot areas,” said the Vice President this morning as he received a donation of 57 PCR testing machines from Satewave Technologies.

“We will also move into market places like Mbare in Harare and eRenkini in Bulawayo. No vaccination, no table. Protect your customers by getting vaccinated,” said Vice President Chiwenga.

The PCR machines carry out four tests at a time, with results expected in 45 minutes. The machine can distinguish Covid-19 variants as well as test other respiratory infections which include TB. In addition, it also tests more than 17 infections including Malaria and STIs. ZBC