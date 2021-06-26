NO 6P,M TO 6A.M CURFEW IN BYO : GOVT

Bulawayo is not under the intensified lockdown measures which include the 6pm to 6am curfew measure, as recently announced in some sections of the media, Health and Child Care Deputy Minister John Mangwiro has said.
The announcement comes after the media has this week
reported that the police in Bulawayo have introduced a curfew after some
Bulawayo suburbs have been declared Covid-19 hotspots.
Dismissing the reports while addressing journalists in
Harare yesterday Dr Mangwiro advised that only the Presidium announces such
lockdown developments.
“I heard there are certain sections of the media purporting
that Bulawayo is under lockdown.
“This is not correct. This statement is purporting that
Nkulumane, Pelandaba, Emganwini, Sizinda, Emakhandeni, Cowdray Park, Pumula,
and others are under lockdown. This is not correct.
“If there is going to be a lockdown, I would like to advise
the public, such an announcement would be made by the Head of State who is the
President Dr E.D. Mnangagwa or anyone he would have designated or the Minister
of Health and Child Care or anyone designated to do that on his behalf.
“So this is not correct because the legal instruments are
not in place, these have not been put in place, there is no legal basis for all
this.
“So I would like to dismiss the statement that is making
rounds on social media and if there is going to be such a thing, the public
will be told at the appropriate time,” Dr Mangwiro said.
This week, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson
Inspector Abednico Ncube was quoted in the media saying effective yesterday,
police would be deployed to monitor compliance.
“Business hours is now between 8AM– 3PM meaning that all
shops and businesses in town must close at that time and this applies to the
rest of the suburbs that have been declared hotspots.
“We are calling for maximum cooperation from members of the
public so that we see this phase passing smoothly,” he said. Chronicle
