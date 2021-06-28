NETSAI MAROVA ARRESTED AT RGM AIRPORT, GETS BAIL

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance executive member Netsai Marova, who lost her father on Sunday, was arrested the same day at around 10pm at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while allegedly welcoming a relative.
Yesterday, Marova (26), who is being charged with violating
the Civil Aviation Authority regulations, was granted $4 000 bail by Harare
magistrate Dennis Mangosi. The MDC Alliance activist was represented by
Jeremiah Bhamu. Her case was remanded to July 7.
Allegations are that on the night of June 27, Civil
Aviation Authority staffer Netsai Maveza was on duty at Robert Gabriel Mugabe
International Airport departure entrance when Marova approached her saying she
had a relative who had just arrived aboard a fastjet plane and was in the
arrivals hall.
The prosecution alleges that Marova’s relative wanted to
have a COVID-19 re-test at the airport.
Maveza then told Marova that she had no knowledge of the
process, and further referred her to one Mr Bulawayo, who also told her the
same thing. It is alleged that Marova was advised to leave, but she insisted
that she was going to the arrivals hall.
The State alleges that Marova was advised that the area she
wanted to go to was restricted, but she ignored the warning and allegedly
proceeded to the arrivals hall.
The complainant allegedly phoned her supervisor, who
followed Marova and found her in the arrivals hall, leading to her arrest.
Marova is one of the three MDC Alliance activists, including Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri, who were allegedly abducted and tortured by State security agents last year.
They clocked several months in jail for allegedly faking
the abduction and violating COVID-19 regulations. Newsday
