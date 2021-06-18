NAKAMBA : HONOURED TO MEET THE PRESIDENT



ZIMBABWE international midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba, says he is honoured to have met President Mnangagwa, at State House, yesterday.

The Aston Villa midfielder was in the company of former Nottingham Forest, and Queens Park Rangers striker, Dexter Blackstock.

The duo are part of the drive to bring investors into the country, with the help of Presidential envoy and Ambassador-At-Large to the Americas and Europe, Uebert Angel.

Nakamba has been in the country since the English Premiership ended, and was supposed to host his inaugural Under-17 tournament, in Bulawayo, this weekend.

“I am very happy and honoured to meet the President of the country,’’ he told reporters, underlying his commitment to assist he less privileged members, of society.

So far, through the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation, he has paid first-term tuition fees, for 1 000 students, across the country.

“The Foundation, it’s really a great thing for me to help the less privileged, and support the youth, and give motivation that it’s possible to become anything you want to become in life,” said Nakamba.

Blackstock said he is finalising plans to build a cancer hospital, and help boost the pharmaceutical industry, in this country.

“Extremely honoured to meet his Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa, to finalise our plans to build a dedicated cancer hospital and help improve the pharmaceutical industry,” he tweeted.

The former Queens Park Rangers forward made 350 appearances, for eight different clubs, in his 14-year football career.

He has now ventured into business, since he retired from football four years ago, and is becoming a successful entrepreneur, intent on revolutionising the medicine industry.

He is the founder of MediConnect. He is also keen on property investment and development, having started his portfolio, while he was still a player.

Blackstock told local journalists, after the meeting, he was exploring a host of investment opportunities.

“I feel fantastic, being in this great country,’’ he said. “I have been brought in by Ambassador Uebert Angel, to see some real opportunities, for me to use my expertise coming from United Kingdom, with the help from his Excellency, the President, to aide big changes in the country.

“Marvelous is a fellow footballer, like myself, he plays in England so I know him from the United Kingdom. You know, professional footballers, we are a very small circle, so it’s great for me to come here, with him.

“He also wants to invest in the country, it’s a big thing for him to give back to young people, to give people opportunities, to share what he has been able to achieve in his life.

“It’s great for me to come with him and make a real difference in his country.’’ In January, Warriors hotshot, Tino Kadewere, shed a tear of joy when he realised one of his professional dreams, after paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa, at State House.

The 24-year-old Olympique Lyon forward told The Herald he was deeply humbled by the humility of the First Family and felt motivated, to lift the Zimbabwean flag even higher, in Europe.

Kadewere was accompanied by his wife, Sharon, and brothers — Prosper and Pardon — who are fronting the Kadewere Foundation, which supports the vulnerable and underprivileged.

The Warriors forward was presented with a book gift, a rare publication by the President entitled “A Life of Sacrifice”.

Kadewere was touched that even the President took pride in his accomplishments and he reciprocated by handing him two — home and away — jerseys of Olympique Lyon, as souvenirs.

“It was an honour to be able to get to meet His Excellency,” said Kadewere.

“When my brother told me that we had been invited by the President, I was touched and I said to myself this has always been a dream.

“It gave me a boost in my head and so much confidence that even the President himself is proud of what I am doing. It gives me the courage to be able to do more for my country.

“The book present he gave me is wonderful. I never expected it. I was actually shocked about how humble the First Family is.

“Those people are very humble. I shed a tear ndichipinda muState House kuti only if my (late) brother Prince was alive awonawo His Excellency. It’s every sportsperson’s dream to meet the President,” said Kadewere.

The Warriors forward appraised the First Family on the work being done by the Kadewere Foundation in Harare.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, who is known for championing charity work across the country, pledged to give the Foundation a helping hand. President Mnangagwa has a keen passion for football and is a fan of Zimbabwe champions, FC Platinum, and European champions, Chelsea.

He is also the patron of FC Platinum, his hometown side.

The Zvishavane club made history when they became the first team, from outside Harare and Bulawayo, to be crowned league champions, in Independent Zimbabwe.

The President also demonstrated his love, for the Warriors, in 2019, when he led the fund-raising initiative, to support the team’s preparations, for the AFCON finals, in Egypt. Herald