MY BRAND IS CLEAN AND SAFE FROM SCANDALS, SAYS MADAM BOSS



Fast-rising comedian and actress, Madam Boss (real name Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho-Munetsiwa) who is about to hit the one million mark on Facebook, says she will continue working hard in order to grow her brand.

Madam Boss who has 992 000 followers on Facebook recently made her debut TV appearance when she appeared on SABC1’s UBettina Wethu last week. She is also set to appear on a Nigerian film that she featured in some months back as well as a Netflix film, Bad Bishop which is expected to be shot in South Africa in September this year.

Her acting stints seem to be paying off for her as she continues to scoop endorsement deals and the RwandAir brand ambassador deal is the latest. In April she was appointed an Ingwebu Breweries brand ambassador.

Speaking through her manager, Fanwell Masunungure, Madam Boss who rose to fame with her housemaid skits, said she is grateful to the Lord for making her a successful woman.

“Featuring on one of the most-watched programmes on SABC was a very emotional moment for me, looking at how far I’ve come. I’m grateful to God, my family and fans as these are the people who’ve never let me down even when the going gets tough,” said Madam Boss.

She paid homage to Bekezela “Becky” Dube, a lady who runs Becky Casting Agency in South Africa for elevating her. Becky has been very instrumental in the promotion of Madam Boss’ acting career as they have been clinching several roles for her on international TV productions.

“The Bad Bishop role is a huge opportunity for me and I’d like to give a huge thanks to Bekezela Dube who is the founder of Becky Casting Agency. This lady gave me a chance to cross borders and kept on encouraging me whenever the going was tough.

“I’d like to thank her as she has boosted my brand in so many ways,” she said.

The Madam Boss brand that relies heavily on social media, is one that has interestingly stayed clear of controversy despite efforts in some circles to drag the brand into the mud. This, Madam Boss said, was due to her management team that always ensures the brand keeps a clean record.

“My team of managers, my husband Mhofela and Fanwell Masunungure have worked so hard to keep the brand clean and safe from scandals. This has made the brand one that attracts corporates with the latest being RwandAir. This is a first of its kind as there has never been any influencer in the history of Zimbabwe to sign such a deal with an airline. Chronicle