MUDZURI FACES ARREST AS MAN IS BEATEN TO DEATH IN HIS BAR

MDC-T vice-president Elias Mudzuri is facing arrest for the murder of a 23-year-old-man, who died from injuries sustained after an assault by the veteran politician and accomplices.

The former Harare mayor, who is also an MDC-T senator, allegedly teamed up with accomplices and assaulted the victim Ronald Mukumbira (23) at Duriro bar in Harare on June 7.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that a report was made by Clephas Mambara at ZRP Harare Central on June 11, 2021 in connection with the death of Ronald Mukumbira (23) after an alleged assault by suspects who include Leonard Mudzuri, Elias Mudzuri and others who are yet to be identified at Duriro Bar opposite Colcom Industries along Rotten Row Road,” police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

Mudzuri, who is believed to be the owner of Duriro Bar, was not picking up calls yesterday.

However, reports say that Mukumbira was drinking at Duriro bar in the Workington industrial area in Harare when he was assaulted.

Police said Mukumbira, who had a deep cut on the head and injuries on the ribs and knees, was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

At home, Mukumbira reportedly told his mother about the assault at the hands of Mudzuri and the other accused persons. He later died in the evening of June 10 but a post-mortem is yet to be conducted.

Mudzuri is currently vice-president of the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T where there are reportedly embroiled in the fight to control the party following a disputed chaotic December, 2020 extraordinary congress. Mwonzora emerged victorious despite claims of rigging.

Mudzuri has reportedly been pushing for the MDC-T leader’s arrest over allegations of abuse of millions of dollars of party funds that were availed to the party by government through the Political Parties’ Finance Act. Newsday