MOTORIST ROBBED OF US$17K

Six armed robbers blocked a Harare man with their two getaway cars in movie style near the intersection of Aspindale and Glasgow roads early Sunday morning, and robbed him of US$17 800cash.

The incident comes as armed robberies continue to rise countrywide. Investigations have so far revealed that the man aged 34, was driving a white Toyota Hilux at around 5am when he was suddenly blocked by one of the suspects’ car, a sky blue Toyota Wish without registration number plates.

However, he managed to drive off and after 40 metres, the victim was blocked from the front by another vehicle, this time a white Honda Fit, which had armed robbers wearing face masks.

The other suspects’ getaway car also blocked him from behind, before they jumped out of their vehicles and confronted him demanding cash and cellphones at gunpoint, and he complied.

The robbers then sped off in different directions and a report was made to the police.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident yesterday and said investigations were in progress.

“Members of the public are advised not to keep large sums of money at homes, business premises or in their vehicles.

“Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery case which occurred on May 30, 2021 at Corner Aspindale and Glasgow Roads.

“The victim, aged 34, who was driving a Toyota Hilux motor vehicle was robbed of US$17 800 cash by six suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol,” he said.

Police are also investigating another case of armed robbery which occurred on Saturday night at St Johns High School Emerald Hill, Avondale in Harare.

The 28-year-old victim, a security guard, was robbed of his pistol (a Revolver Taurus Calibre) loaded with three rounds by three unknown suspects.

Police are also warning motorists against pirating or carrying passengers when travelling, following an incident last Friday after a 46-year-old man, who was driving a Toyota Cereto from Harare to Karoi, first picked-up three suspected robbers along the way.

It is alleged that in the Westgate area in Harare, the man picked up another passenger.

“Upon reaching Trelawney turn-off in Banket, two of the suspects told the driver to stop saying they had reached their destination.

“The suspects robbed the first victim of his vehicle, US$1 000, a laptop, identity particulars and other valuables.

“The suspects then drove towards Harare with the second victim whom they robbed of her cell phone before dumping her at Inkomo turn-off. “Investigations are in progress,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Cases of armed robbery have been on the increase countrywide with the police arresting some of the suspects while others are still at large and continue to terrorise people. Herald