MOTHER, CHILD, MAID PERISH IN HOUSE FIRE

Three people including a two year old child have died after their house was razed down by fire in Harare’s Msasa park suburb early Saturday morning.

The three who also include the mother and house maid were sleeping when the incident occurred.

A close relative said the fire which started early Saturday morning could have been caused by a candle which was left on.

It is said they were sleeping in another room yet they had left a candle burning in the lounge.The candle was placed in a plastic cup,so the cup caught fire resulting in the fire spreading to other parts of the house. Neighbours who were alerted by a thick blanket of smoke, broke the gate down and managed to rescue the maid who unfortunately died after being taken out of the burning house.They manged to rescue three other children but the two year old together with the mother could not be saved.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying six people were in the house when the fire started.

Yes ,i can confirm that three family members died when a house caught fire. Three others were injured and currently admitted in hospital.

He added that three other children aged six, seven and ten survived the inferno and are currently admitted at a local hospital after they sustained injuries. ZBC