MORGENSTER TEACHER'S COLLEGE CLOSED AS 63 TEST POSITIVE

Morgenster Teacher’s College has ceased all learning activities and put under lockdown after 63 students at the institution tested positive for Covid-19.

The infected students are in quarantine at the institution amid fears more might be infected with the virus.

Masvingo Covid-19 provincial taskforce spokesperson Mr Rodgers Irimayi today disclosed that all learning activities had been suspended at Morgenster.

Mr Irimai said the teacher-training institution was now a quarantine facility noting that save for very few cases, the majority of the infected students were asymptomatic.

Morgenster becomes the second institution of higher learning in Masvingo to temporarily halt operations after Bondolfi Teacher’s College suffered the same fate last month.

The institution was put under localised lockdown with movements in and out of the precincts restricted.

All the students at Bondolfi who were infected have since recovered and gone to their homes. Herald