MLISWA HURLS INSULTS AT ZIYAMBI, EJECTED FROM PARLY

Norton Member of Parliament, Mr Temba Mliswa might have landed himself in trouble this afternoon after Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Cde Tsitsi Gezi said she will rule tomorrow whether the legislator is not in contempt of Parliament for allegedly abusing other Members Parliament.

Deputy Speaker Gezi ejected Mr Mliswa this afternoon for disorderly conduct and said she will make a ruling on whether his conduct did not constitute contempt of Parliament.

This was after Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi proposed that Mr Mliswa be investigated for disorderly conduct in the chamber.

This was after Mr Mliswa heckled at Minister Ziyambi, who is also Leader of Government Business in the House, hurling insults at him as he was on the floor to respond to a question from a backbencher. Herald