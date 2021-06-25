MISSING PUPIL FOUND DEAD : BODY PARTS GONE

THE Odzi community is still to come to terms with the gruesome murder of a six-year-old Early Child Development (ECD) pupil who went missing three weeks ago.

Precious Majengeta’s mutilated body was found in an advanced stage of decomposition by a fellow villager who was on his way to water his vegetable garden.

The deceased’s mother, Ms Vimbai Hundivenga (25), had to endure the nightmare of having to identify her daughter’s body which had limbs and several internal organs missing.

When Ms Hundivenga prepared her daughter for school and bade her farewell on June 2, she had no idea that was the last time she was seeing Precious alive.

When Precious did not return home that day, Ms Hundivenga made a report of a missing person at Odzi Police Station the following day.

A search party could not locate her and Ms Hundivenga had to spend sleepless nights as she had no idea of her daughter’s whereabouts. On June 17, Precious’ body was discovered by Tapiwa Mutonhore (20).

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda, said homicide detectives were investigating the case. He said Precious left home for Chisuma Primary School in the company of a Grade Six pupil at the same school.

“Mutonhore saw a bloodstained maroon school uniform. He quickly returned home and informed the village chairman, Mr Vengesai Ganyire (75). “They teamed up and proceeded to inspect the said uniform.

They discovered the young girl’s mutilated body about two metres away from the uniform. ‘‘The duo went back to the village and informed the deceased’s mother of their discovery,” said Insp Chananda.

Ms Hundivenga rushed to the scene and positively identified Precious’ body. A search made around the crime scene led to the recovery of Precious’ clothes and a satchel. A report was made at ZRP Odzi.

Bloodstains were spotted on the young girl’s chest. Her body was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for post- mortem. Ms Hundivenga laboured to give an account of how she has endured the past three weeks.

“As usual, l assisted Precious get ready for school. As she was still a minor, I usually asked older pupils at her school to escort her there.

‘‘On this particular day, the child who usually accompanied my child to school was not there so I asked another older pupil to take her to school.

“Everything seemed normal until my child did not show up at the usual time. It had rained that day and I thought that she could have sought shelter at a relative’s house. However, when I went to check at my relative’s house around 5pm, she wasn’t there.

“I rushed to the school and Precious’ teacher told me that my child had not attended school that day. Other pupils also said they had not seen her at school that day. We formed a search party but we could not locate her. There was no clue of where she could have gone to,” Ms Hundivenga narrated to The Manica Post.

After two weeks of searching with no headway, a fellow villager bumped into the girl’s corpse.

“I could not believe what I saw. Her body was heavily disfigured. Only her head and rib cage remained. All the other body parts were missing. l suspect that my daughter was murdered because she was not wearing her clothes when we discovered the body. Her clothes, shoes and satchel were placed some meters away. If wild animals had attacked her, we were supposed to have seen bloodstained tattered clothes on her.

“She was naked. Someone killed her and took off her clothes. My prayer is that the culprit who murdered my daughter will be brought to book. While there are no suspects yet, I know that the truth will eventually come out,” she said.

Villagers who spoke to this publication said the incident has sent shock waves across the area.

“We are now living in fear. Our children are clearly not safe and they need to be escorted to school every day,” said a woman who preferred anonymity.

Precious’ murder comes barely two months after the callous murder of the Benza cousins, Dylan and Melissa.

The two cousins from Kanganya Village were allegedly murdered on their way from St Robert’s Mbaza Primary School in Mutasa.

The duo had their throats slit open before their bodies were dumped in a pit-latrine at a deserted homestead. Manica Post