MISSING PUPIL FOUND DEAD : BODY PARTS GONE

THE Odzi community is still to come to terms with the gruesome murder of a six-year-old Early Child Development (ECD) pupil who went missing three weeks ago.
Precious Majengeta’s mutilated body was found in an
advanced stage of decomposition by a fellow villager who was on his way to
water his vegetable garden.
The deceased’s mother, Ms Vimbai Hundivenga (25), had to
endure the nightmare of having to identify her daughter’s body which had limbs
and several internal organs missing.
When Ms Hundivenga prepared her daughter for school and
bade her farewell on June 2, she had no idea that was the last time she was
seeing Precious alive.
When Precious did not return home that day, Ms Hundivenga
made a report of a missing person at Odzi Police Station the following day.
A search party could not locate her and Ms Hundivenga had
to spend sleepless nights as she had no idea of her daughter’s whereabouts. On
June 17, Precious’ body was discovered by Tapiwa Mutonhore (20).
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson
Chananda, said homicide detectives were investigating the case. He said
Precious left home for Chisuma Primary School in the company of a Grade Six
pupil at the same school.
“Mutonhore saw a bloodstained maroon school uniform. He
quickly returned home and informed the village chairman, Mr Vengesai Ganyire
(75). “They teamed up and proceeded to inspect the said uniform.
They discovered the young girl’s mutilated body about two
metres away from the uniform. ‘‘The duo went back to the village and informed
the deceased’s mother of their discovery,” said Insp Chananda.
Ms Hundivenga rushed to the scene and positively identified
Precious’ body. A search made around the crime scene led to the recovery of
Precious’ clothes and a satchel. A report was made at ZRP Odzi.
Bloodstains were spotted on the young girl’s chest. Her
body was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for post- mortem. Ms
Hundivenga laboured to give an account of how she has endured the past three
weeks.
“As usual, l assisted Precious get ready for school. As she
was still a minor, I usually asked older pupils at her school to escort her
there.
‘‘On this particular day, the child who usually accompanied
my child to school was not there so I asked another older pupil to take her to
school.
“Everything seemed normal until my child did not show up at
the usual time. It had rained that day and I thought that she could have sought
shelter at a relative’s house. However, when I went to check at my relative’s
house around 5pm, she wasn’t there.
“I rushed to the school and Precious’ teacher told me that
my child had not attended school that day. Other pupils also said they had not
seen her at school that day. We formed a search party but we could not locate
her. There was no clue of where she could have gone to,” Ms Hundivenga narrated
to The Manica Post.
“I could not believe what I saw. Her body was heavily
disfigured. Only her head and rib cage remained. All the other body parts were
missing. l suspect that my daughter was murdered because she was not wearing
her clothes when we discovered the body. Her clothes, shoes and satchel were
placed some meters away. If wild animals had attacked her, we were supposed to
have seen bloodstained tattered clothes on her.
Villagers who spoke to this publication said the incident
has sent shock waves across the area.
“We are now living in fear. Our children are clearly not
safe and they need to be escorted to school every day,” said a woman who
preferred anonymity.
Precious’ murder comes barely two months after the callous
murder of the Benza cousins, Dylan and Melissa.
The two cousins from Kanganya Village were allegedly
murdered on their way from St Robert’s Mbaza Primary School in Mutasa.
The duo had their throats slit open before their bodies
were dumped in a pit-latrine at a deserted homestead. Manica Post
