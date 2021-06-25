MISSING GWERU GRANNY : COPS FIND BONES

Police in Gweru have discovered two human bones suspected to be of an elderly woman from lower Gweru who was reported missing a month ago.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the elderly woman, Cini Bhebhe (88) from Njini Village under Chief Sigwala, Lower Gweru was reported missing on May 7.

“Then yesterday, 23 June 2021, her son reported that some family members had discovered the elderly woman’s clothes with some blood stains and some two human bones being eaten by a dog in the nearby fields.

“Police who attended to the scene took the bones and we now wait for examination from the experts to ascertain if they belong to the missing elderly woman,” said Inp Mahoko. Herald