MISSING GWERU GRANNY : COPS FIND BONES

Police in Gweru have discovered two human bones suspected to be of an elderly woman from lower Gweru who was reported missing a month ago.
Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko said the elderly woman, Cini Bhebhe (88) from Njini Village under Chief
Sigwala, Lower Gweru was reported missing on May 7.
“Then yesterday, 23 June 2021, her son reported that some
family members had discovered the elderly woman’s clothes with some blood
stains and some two human bones being eaten by a dog in the nearby fields.
“Police who attended to the scene took the bones and we now
wait for examination from the experts to ascertain if they belong to the
missing elderly woman,” said Inp Mahoko. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment