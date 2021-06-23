MINER PUSHES FOR GRACE EVICTION

A MAZOWE gold miner, who was allegedly displaced from his farm by the former First Family Grace Mugabe, has applied summons against the late President’s widow seeking her eviction.
Langton Chapungu was ejected from his 110 Smithfields Farm
in Mazowe in 2008.
Chapungu once approached the court for similar summons and
applied for a spoliation order to repossess the farm and equipment seized
during the farm grab. In the present application, Chapungu cited Grace as
respondent.
The miner claimed that he was the owner of 110 Smithfields
Farm registered under deed of transfer No 6758.
“The defendant (Grace) occupied my farm or caused my farm
to be occupied by unknown people. The defendant went further to build a school
in the farm without notice to me. Despite myself having a prospecting licence
to prospect gold in the area the defendant caused some Chinese to occupy my
homestead and a white man to farm on the land,” he wrote in the application.
“I issued summons under case No 8314/19, but surprising the
case was withdrawn by unknown people who forged my signature, hence these
summons.”
The case is still to be heard. Newsday
