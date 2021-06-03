MDC A IS FINISHED, SAYS TIMVEOS AS SHE IS NAMED PETROTRADE BOARD MEMBER

FORMER MDC Alliance deputy treasurer Lillian Timveos was yesterday appointed board member for PetroTrade a few months after she defected to the ruling Zanu PF party.
Timveos, who served as Midlands senator under the MDC
Alliance before she was recalled by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T, will now
sit on the PetroTrade board chaired by lawyer Tino Chinyoka and deputised by
Zanele Dube.
Other PetroTrade board members are Simba Mhuriro, Gladys
Mumhure, Ferida Matambo, Getrude Marabada and Godfrey Ncube.
The MDC Alliance said Timveos’ appointment did not come as
a surprise to them as every defector from the opposition to Zanu PF was
rewarded shortly after their exit.
Former MDC-T vice-president Obert Gutu was also recently
appointed to the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission after he ditched
opposition politics.
“Zanu PF abuses State resources and it is not surprising
that they will appoint people like Timveous as a reward for joining them,” said
MDC Alliance deputy party spokesperson Clifford Hlatywayo.
“State institutions and bodies must be independent and
board appointments must not be seen as the extension of the failed party. There
is no independence of institutions in the country.”
But Timveos told NewsDay: “These are sour grapes, the MDC
Alliance is finished. It is a confused bunch and who follows such a party that
has let Zimbabweans down? Their in-house fights have spiralled out of control
and they have rendered the opposition useless.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment