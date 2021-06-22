MDC CHAMISA IT IS

THE Nelson Chamisa-led opposition MDC Alliance party has indicated that it might change its name to MDC Chamisa after Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC-T threatened to contest the 2023 elections as MDC Alliance.
MDC Alliance co-vice-president Tendai Biti told Alpha Media
Holdings’ Heart and Soul Television (HStv) that the party was likely to contest
the 2023 elections under a different name to avoid Mwonzora’s machinations to
confuse voters.
“My personal opinion is that we should never abandon the
name MDC, it’s a personal opinion, and my personal opinion again is that if
Mwonzora continues to do the stupid thing, then for the purposes of the next
election or by-election let’s just call ourselves MDC Chamisa,” Biti said.
“After all, in 2008 we called ourselves MDC Tsvangirai to
deal with challenges that were there. I have walked the length and breadth of
this country, the name MDC is well invested in the people of Zimbabwe. How do
we cast away a brand that was built for decades? It’s so difficult to build a
brand.”
He said the party was not willing to completely abandon the
name MDC as that would gift Zanu PF an easy victory.
Political analyst Methuseli Moyo described Biti’s
assertions as an admission that Chamisa had given up the fight for the MDC
Alliance name.
“Time will tell, but the MDC has been suffixed with all
sorts of additions like Tsvangirai or T, or MDC 2000, Alliance and now we might
get another one,” he said.
The issue of the MDC Alliance name and logo has been
topical since the Supreme Court ruled in March last year that the MDC-T then
led by Thokozani Khupe was the original party founded by the late Morgan
Tsvangirai. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment