MDC A BYO PLUNGES INTO CHAOS

MDC Alliance Bulawayo youths have passed a vote of no confidence in the provincial chairperson of the party’s main wing, James Sithole, accusing him of hobnobbing with the rival MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora.

Party provincial youth chairperson Tinashe Kambarami claimed Sithole had facilitated the “unconstitutional” recall of elected party MPs and councillors by Mwonzora’s faction.

“As a provincial youth assembly, we came up with a position saying we can no longer be chaired by James Sithole in Bulawayo. The reason being we cannot spearhead the agenda of removing Zanu PF when we are not even clear if he is with us or with other people,” Kambarami said.

“You understand the dichotomy of the politics in our country. We all know the difference between Zanu PF and MDC Alliance, not the other MDC that Zanu PF has created which is the other extension branch which they call opposition. We are the genuine next alternative government as the MDC Alliance.

“Our duty as an assembly is to protect the party from internal and external forces that would want to fight our agenda. So, we are very clear that the issue we want the public to know is that we no longer want to be chaired by Sithole.”

He alleged that quite a number of other party members were conflicted and were working with Sithole.

“We had a meeting about three weeks ago, where Sithole tried to remove some of our leaders. All these issues show you that there is an agenda driven from somewhere,” Kambarami said.

Contacted for comment, Sithole said he was not aware of the allegations raised against him.

“I am not aware of that. Can you bear with me as I cannot comment on something I know nothing about it,” he said. Newsday