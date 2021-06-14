MDC A BYO PLUNGES INTO CHAOS

MDC Alliance Bulawayo youths have passed a vote of no confidence in the provincial chairperson of the party’s main wing, James Sithole, accusing him of hobnobbing with the rival MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora.
Party provincial youth chairperson Tinashe Kambarami
claimed Sithole had facilitated the “unconstitutional” recall of elected party
MPs and councillors by Mwonzora’s faction.
“As a provincial youth assembly, we came up with a position
saying we can no longer be chaired by James Sithole in Bulawayo. The reason
being we cannot spearhead the agenda of removing Zanu PF when we are not even
clear if he is with us or with other people,” Kambarami said.
“You understand the dichotomy of the politics in our country. We all know the difference between Zanu PF and MDC Alliance, not the other MDC that Zanu PF has created which is the other extension branch which they call opposition. We are the genuine next alternative government as the MDC Alliance.
“Our duty as an assembly is to protect the party from
internal and external forces that would want to fight our agenda. So, we are
very clear that the issue we want the public to know is that we no longer want
to be chaired by Sithole.”
He alleged that quite a number of other party members were
conflicted and were working with Sithole.
“We had a meeting about three weeks ago, where Sithole
tried to remove some of our leaders. All these issues show you that there is an
agenda driven from somewhere,” Kambarami said.
Contacted for comment,
Sithole said he was not aware of the allegations raised against him.
“I am not aware of that. Can you bear with me as I cannot
comment on something I know nothing about it,” he said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment