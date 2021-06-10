MANGWANA WINS COURT ORDER TO EVICT FARM INVADERS



INFORMATION ministry permanent secretary Ndabaningi Mangwana has approached the High Court in a bid to evict three farmers from a Chegutu farm, in a matter that will be heard today.

In his court papers, Mangwana told the court that the three — Ebenia Shava, Tendai Dhewa and Charles Mutami — had invaded the farm, which he was given by the Lands ministry and erected structures without his consent.

“Upon seeking to take occupation and possession of Subdivision 1 of Thorndyke Farm, I found the respondents in occupation thereof. I further established that they had erected structures on the farm and were utilising the same as if they were the owners.

“I then sought to establish the basis of their occupation. Save to state that they had made applications to be offered that same piece of land, respondents failed to produce anything which entitled them to occupy the land,” Mangwana argued.

He demanded an eviction order against the farmers and all those claiming occupation through them.

“It is only just and equitable that the unlawful occupants be ordered to vacate the land and remove any and all structures erected on the land and pay costs of suit on an attorney and client scale,” he said. Daily News



