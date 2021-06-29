MAN STABBED OVER SMALL HOUSE

A 32-year-old married man from Glen View is battling for life in hospital after he was stabbed by his mistress’ brother for neglecting her.

Takunda Muteveri is reported to have denied responsibility of impregnating his lover Erica Muchangani forcing the latter to invade his house accompanied by her brother Erick Muchangani, 29.

A scuffle ensued and Erick stabbed Muteveri in the stomach and part of his intestines were exposed out of the tummy. Erick was arrested and Muteveri was rushed to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the arrest urging people to resolve their differences peacefully.

“Police arrested Erick Muchangani of Kambuzuma Section 2 for stabbing her sister Erica Muchangani’s married lover Takunda Muteveri, 32, on the 27th of June 2021,” said Insp Mwanza.

“Circumstances were that Erick accused Muteveri of not taking responsibility of Erica’s pregnancy.

“A misunderstanding arose between the two. The two begun fighting and accused person stabbed complainant once on the stomach with a kitchen knife.

“The complainant was rushed to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital by his wife. Complainant sustained injuries on the stomach and had protruding intestines and his condition is critical,” said Insp Mwanza urging people not to substitute peace with brutal force.

In an interview with H-Metro last night, Muteveri’s wife Ruvimbo Maturure said Muteveri was taken to West End Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“We took him to West End Hospital where he was operated and is responding well to treatment,” said Maturure. H Metro