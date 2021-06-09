MAN POISONS GIRLFRIEND'S WELL AFTER SHE GREETED HER EX

A Guruve man is on the run after poisoning his girlfriend’s well and bucket of maize-meal after she greeted her ex-boyfriend.
Seven family members- five minors and two adults- ate the
meal prepared by the poisoned mealie-meal and fortunately, survived.
Mashonaland Central Province police spokesperson Assistant
Inspector Naison Ndliwayo confirmed the incident, which happened in Ng’andu
village under Chief Bepura in Guruve.
The complainant is Ms Nyarai Simbadaka (31) of Makumbe
village in Guruve and the accused is her boyfriend, Tawanda Kupara.
Asst Insp Ndliwayo said on May 28 at around 7am, the couple
was at Simbadaka’s homestead when her ex-boyfriend passed-by and she greeted
him.
“This did not go down well with Kupara who threatened to
kill his girlfriend. He went away and returned at around 5pm holding temic poison
which he threatened to use to kill the complainant within three days,” said Ass
Insp Ndliwayo.
“The following day at around 6am, one of complainant’s
family members, Fungai Zhakata went to fetch water in a shallow well and she
smelled poison. She alerted Simbadaka, who emptied the well.
“On May 30, she went to sell sugarcane at Chigonera village
leaving her homestead unattended. When she returned, she saw locks broken but
nothing was stolen and she did not take it seriously. She prepared sadza and
vegetables which she ate with all her family members.
“They vomited afterwards and experienced severe stomach
pain. They discovered granules of rat poison in the bucket of mealie-meal and
they went to Nyamhondoro Clinic.”
A report was then made to the police and the 10kg
mealie-meal with suspected rat poison was taken to the police.
Asst Insp Ndliwayo said the police failed to locate Kupara
and they are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to his arrest
to come forward.
“As police we strongly condemn the barbaric behaviour shown
by the accused. Killing people is not the solution to problems; we encourage
people to dialogue peacefully,” he said. Herald
