MAN, MOTHER BEATS UP WIFE

A man, who assaulted his wife together with his mother, has been dragged to court.
Remember Nyamupepe and his mother Simbiri Tembo appeared
before Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Tamari Chibindi charged with domestic
violence.
The complainant in this case is Nyamupepe’s wife Charlene
Kuvheya, 24. Prosecuting, Tinoziva Chipupuri told the court that on May 21, at
Citrus Farm in Chinhoyi and at 10pm, Nyamupepe arrived at his homestead while
his wife was sitting in the kitchen with her neighbours.
He started shouting at her asking why she did not give
their child a hat to wear and also alleging that Kuvheya was a prostitute.
Nyamupepe kicked her twice on the ribs. Kuvheya’s
mother-in-law Tembo asked them what had happened and, while Kuvheya was still
narrating what had transpired, her husband then started shouting at her.
He accused her of being a prostitute and ordered her to
pack her bags and go. Tembo assaulted her on her face several times using open
hands and she was saved by neighbours, who rescued her from being further
assaulted.
She went and reported the case at ZRP Chinhoyi rural
leading to the arrest of the two.
