MAN JAILED FOR IMPREGNATING MENTAL PATIENT

A 36-YEAR-OLD Mount Darwin man, who proposed love to a 26-year-old mental patient and impregnated, her was yesterday slapped with a 14-year jail sentence by Bindura regional magistrate Amos Mbobo.

Fulton Chakupa had two years of his sentence suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that last August, the convict met the complainant and became intimate with her on several occasions, taking advantage of her health condition until she got pregnant.

The court ruled that the complainant could not consent to sex given her mental condition. Newsday