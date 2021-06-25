MAN DIVORCES WIFE OVER BUTT TATTOO

AS a rule, we think that only serious issues like cheating or constant fighting should make people consider divorce. But sometimes couples decide to break up because of really weird and even silly things.

A Zvishavane man filed for divorce because his wife got tattoos on her butt and another one inscribed on her inner thigh reading “forever”.

In court papers, which are set to be heard at the Zvishavane Civil Court Agrippa Mazvipa from Makwasha suburb, claimed the tattoos spotted by his wife Shylet Machingauta deeply hurt him as they hinted that she was cheating on him.

He said the tatoos Machingauta got at the instigation of her friends also “disgust” him as they seem to remind her of a special time with someone else.

In his suit, Mazvipa stated that there was no love anymore between him and Machingauta, reiterating that their customary marriage had irretrievably broken down and there were no prospects of a restoration to a normal relationship.

Besides being violent to him, Mazvipa stated that the main reason that ‘put him off’ his wife was the tatoos.

“I am customarily married to Shylet Machingauta and we have two minor children together. Our marriage has irretrievably broken down as I suspect that she is cheating on me after she got tatoos on her back and another one inscribed on her inner thigh reading ‘forever’.

“She got the tattoos without my knowledge and I was quite shocked, especially when she told me that she did it on the advice of her friends. I was respecting her as my wife and mother of our children until the day she showed me the tattoos.

“As a Christian I hate tattoos and the ones she spotted just put me off her immediately.

“We are now living separately and as a result there are no prospects of restoration to a normal relationship because we now have irreconcilable differences which render the continuance of the relationship impossible,” read the papers in part.

He further stated that as a couple they have also lost love and affection for each other after Machingauta refused to get rid of the tattoos.

Mazvipa argued that whenever he confronted her about the tattoos, Machingauta would become violent and start to verbally and physically abuse him.

Mazvipa, who said he would take care of their children’s upkeep upon the dissolution of their marriage, wants to have their matrimonial property to be shared equally.

Machingauta’s response is set to be heard when the parties appear in court.