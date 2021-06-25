MAN DIVORCES WIFE OVER BUTT TATTOO

AS a rule, we think that only serious issues like cheating or constant fighting should make people consider divorce. But sometimes couples decide to break up because of really weird and even silly things.
A Zvishavane man filed for divorce because his wife got
tattoos on her butt and another one inscribed on her inner thigh reading
“forever”.
In court papers, which are set to be heard at the
Zvishavane Civil Court Agrippa Mazvipa from Makwasha suburb, claimed the
tattoos spotted by his wife Shylet Machingauta deeply hurt him as they hinted
that she was cheating on him.
He said the tatoos Machingauta got at the instigation of
her friends also “disgust” him as they seem to remind her of a special time
with someone else.
In his suit, Mazvipa stated that there was no love anymore
between him and Machingauta, reiterating that their customary marriage had
irretrievably broken down and there were no prospects of a restoration to a
normal relationship.
Besides being violent to him, Mazvipa stated that the main
reason that ‘put him off’ his wife was the tatoos.
“I am customarily married to Shylet Machingauta and we have
two minor children together. Our marriage has irretrievably broken down as I
suspect that she is cheating on me after she got tatoos on her back and another
one inscribed on her inner thigh reading ‘forever’.
“She got the tattoos without my knowledge and I was quite
shocked, especially when she told me that she did it on the advice of her
friends. I was respecting her as my wife and mother of our children until the
day she showed me the tattoos.
“As a Christian I hate tattoos and the ones she spotted
just put me off her immediately.
“We are now living separately and as a result there are no
prospects of restoration to a normal relationship because we now have
irreconcilable differences which render the continuance of the relationship
impossible,” read the papers in part.
He further stated that as a couple they have also lost love
and affection for each other after Machingauta refused to get rid of the
tattoos.
Mazvipa argued that whenever he confronted her about the
tattoos, Machingauta would become violent and start to verbally and physically
abuse him.
Mazvipa, who said he would take care of their children’s
upkeep upon the dissolution of their marriage, wants to have their matrimonial
property to be shared equally.
Machingauta’s response is set to be heard when the parties
appear in court.
