MAN DENIED ACCESS TO KIDS, GULPS POISON

A Zvishavane man is recuperating in hospital after he allegedly swallowed poison at his ex-wife’ residence after being denied access to his children.
Witnesses to the incident which occurred Monday last week
said Mr Promise Mariba, a prominent legal advisor in the asbestos mining town
visited her ex-wife, Angeline Phiri intending to have access to their two kids
but was denied access.
A heated exchange of
words erupted with the in-laws demanding lobola first before releasing the
kids.
Mr Mariba then threatened to commit suicide by hanging
himself at the gate of their house in Maglass but they did not take him serious
as they dismissed his threats, said a witness who requested not to be named.
The witness said Mr Mariba briefly left the house but later
returned with some rat poison in his hands.
He then told them
that he was drinking poison if they did not release the kids but the ex-wife
could not budge, said the witnesses.
Mr Mariba was later rushed to the hospital by a neighbour
after he consumed the poison in front of his ex-wife and in-laws.
Mr Mariba confirmed the incident when he was contacted for
a comment yesterday, saying he was now recuperating from home after being
discharged from the hospital.
“But I am ok now . .
. they were refusing to release my kids, so there was no reason for me to live
after spending a couple of months without seeing my own kids.
“I did not want to take them for good, I only wanted to
have access to my kids for the weekend but they have been refusing so I had to
take that decision (drinking poison),” he said.
Mr Mariba who is now a bachelor after three failed
marriages. He recalled the events of the day in question when he visited all
his ex-wives requesting temporary access to his kids.
“The other two
released the kids but this other one was adamant. I wanted to have my kids for
a while and go to church with them for a prayer but she were conniving with her
parent to deny me access to my own kids, so I went to buy some rat poison which
I then consumed in front of them in protest,” he said.
Mr Mariba said he was thankful to the health personnel who
attended to him. “I over-reacted but
thank God I am alive and I also managed to have temporary access to my kids.
They are however, now back with their mother,” he said. Herald
