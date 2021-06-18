MAN BEATEN TO DEATH : BODY DUMPED IN DISUSED HOUSE

A Chinhoyi man was grisly murdered and had his body left in a disused house. John Fundo, 25, of Destiny was found dead in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Two suspects have since been arrested for murder while the other two are on the run.

Mashonaland West Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Magret Chitove told H-Metro that residents from Ruvimbo Phase 2, discovered the body of Fundo in an unfinished house.

Inspector Chitove said Fundo was found having difficulties in breathing and an informer made a report at ZRP Chemagamba. ZRP Chemagamba and CID quickly reacted to the report and found Fundo dead.

Police made investigations and got information that Fundo was assaulted by four men. The arrested suspects are MacDonald Mushove, 28, and Denford Matore, 27. Fundo was found with a deep cut in his head and bruises all over his body.

Insp Chitove urged members of the public to preserve the sanctity of life.

“Whenever people have misunderstandings, they must resolve them amicably or invite the police so that the law follows its due course,” said Insp Chitove.

She underscored the need for the members of the general populace not to take the law into their own hands.

Insp Chitove said the suspects will appear in court soon. “Fundo’s body was taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital awaiting a post mortem.

“The police are still hunting for the two suspects who are still at large. Fundo’s next of kin has been advised,” said Insp Chitove.