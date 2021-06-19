MAKAMBA EYES ZANU PF MASH CENTRAL CHAIRMANSHIP, RATTLES KAZEMBE KAZEMBE

THE fight for the Zanu PF Mashonaland Central chairmanship has turned nasty, amid reports that the incumbent Kazembe Kazembe’s supporters have embarked on a smear campaign against James Makamba who is also eyeing the top post.
So dire is the tussle that provincial leaders allegedly
almost traded blows during a recent meeting in Bindura over the matter.
Kazembe has been accused teaming up with politburo member
Kenneth Musanhi to block Makamba from contesting for the provincial top post,
labelling him a G40 member.
But Kazembe yesterday dismissed the allegations, saying
those raising dust were afraid of losing elections.
“The people who are behind all the stories are the people
who are scared of elections because they know the real situation on the
ground,” he said.
“There is no individual who has the power to block anyone
when the time comes. When elections are due, whenever they will be due, the
commissariat will announce the dates and the criteria. Whoever meets the
criteria will contest.
“The national elections directorate will have the final say
on who qualifies. People who rush to the media are scared of reality. What’s
also interesting is that those who are causing confusion in the province are
the ones who rush to the media to drive a certain narrative.”
Kazembe said the people would have a final say on who would
lead them when the time comes.
“In any case, we are not in any election at the moment. We
are seized with the restructuring of cells and villages which we are
finalising,” he said.
“Most importantly, we are busy preparing for the conference
and all our committees are meeting regularly working towards a successful
conference.”
Makamba said he had no problems with the executive as
alleged and he was yet to submit his curriculum vitae.
“I am just hearing that I was barred from contesting, but
surprisingly, I have not yet submitted my CV and I have no problem with the
executive,” he said curtly.
Last week, Rushinga MP Tendai Nyabani accused his Shamva
North counterpart Oscar Gorerino of trying to mobilise MPs in support of
Kazembe and fighting one of the contestants interested for the chairmanship
post.
In another incident, former Education minister Lazarus
Dokora is also under fire from a youth official, Nickross Kajengo, reportedly
aligned to the provincial chairman alleging he was promised a parliamentary
seat if he campaigned against the incumbent.
Provincial leaders last week accused Kanjengo of using
Kazembe’s name to insult his rivals. The provincial elections are scheduled for
August and Mashonaland Central is set to host the party’s national conference
in October. Newsday
