MAID AND GANG ROB GLEN LORNE EMPLOYER

A Glen Lorne maid was yesterday dragged to court charged with armed robbery after she reportedly connived with armed robbers to rob her employer.

Catherine Kanyama, 30, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Allegations are that on April 3 Kanyama connived with her accomplices to rob her employer and showed them who their target was and briefed them of the complainant’s movements.

Armed with this information, it is reported that they confronted the complainant around 1am armed with handcuffs, knives and a gun while he was sleeping before they started demanding money and threatening to shoot him if he failed to give them the money.

He gave them US$3000 that was on his bedside drawer but they kept demanding more and ransacked the house and stole a 55-inch television set, various phones, a laptop, shoes, car keys, clothes and shoes which they loaded into the complainant’s Honda Fit which they got away with and later dumped it in Chitungwiza but went away with the registration book.

Kanyama reportedly them met with her accomplices and got her share of the property stolen in the robbery leading to her arrest.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. H Metro