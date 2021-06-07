MAGAYA IN TEARS AS HE MOURNS TB JOSHUA

Well-known Nigerian evangelical pastor and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua died on Saturday at the age of 57.
TB Joshua had an international following and SCOAN
attracted a number of international visitors to join the many Nigerians who
attend the miracle, healing and deliverance programmes. The celebrity preacher
died days before celebrating his 58th birthday after completing his sermon.
The cause of the death has not been revealed. According to
a post on TB Joshua’s official Facebook page: “On Saturday 5th June 2021,
Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: ‘Time for
everything — time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the
service.’
“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home — as it
should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service
of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.”
The family requested for privacy as they mourn their loved
one. “The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate
your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for
the family,” read the statement from the church.
Yesterday social media was awash with condolence messages
from people from all walks of life, pastors, prophets and, believers among
others who described Prophet TB Joshua as a humble giver, man of God who gave
the poor and seminar prophet who made a huge impact in the prophetic ministry.
PHD leader, Prophet Walter Magaya had time to reflect on
his relationship with his spiritual father during his virtual church service.
Prophet Magaya who was in tears told his congregation that
he had leant a lot of things from his father, TB Joshua.
He said although TB Joshua was Nigerian, his life was also
being celebrated in Zimbabwe because he had worked hard and was influential.
On a post on Yadah Tv channel, Prophet Magaya said: “Our
life is like a book. There are different chapters that we have we have to go
through. This one has a name ‘Pain of Life’.
“As much as he is in heaven, I still wanted him here. I
love you father senior prophet TB Joshua. Who will father me now? You started
Yadah Tv for me and always did guide me. Who will all me at 2 am and say
correct this and that” he said.
Evangelist, Prophet Uebert Angel also posted on Facebook
and described TB Joshua’s death as a painful home going.
He said TB Joshua was someone close to him and his family
and whom he had known since his tender years in the ministry, TB Joshua.
“You are a general who set many things in place that
generations will continue to copy. As a dear senior Prophet, friend, a
Christian brother, a father to many, a prophetic example to me.
“Though senior in every way to me, every time we spoke you
would be so humble and regarded not your seniority over me, but allowed me time
to hear your mind and your humble spirit.
“The only thing I have managed or believe I have managed to process this loss, is to immortalise your prophetic words you said yesterday after service as you indicated of your own home going, back to the father.”
Prophet Joshua Chirambwe of the Prophetic Ministry
International Church said the death of TB Joshua had left many with heavy
hearts.
“The death of Prophet TB Joshua presents to us a
catastrophic event of sudden deprivation in the body of Christ. One that has
left us all with heavy hearts.
“That notwithstanding, the critical point is that he had
completed his race as a soldier in Christ and salutations unto our good Lord
who had readied us for this sombre moment in our faith when he said to us 2021
is the year of the great fall.
“Rest in peace to a great general of the Lord, the baton
stick is now upon us — we are heavy-saddened!” he said.
TB Joshua is survived by wife Evelyn and three children.
Chronicle
