LYING UNI STUDENT JAILED

A ZIMBABWEAN student at the University of Namibia who lied to police that his laptop and mobile phone had been stolen in Victoria Falls after he sold the gadgets, has been sentenced to six months in prison.

Allan Nyamuziwa of 1724 Landpark in Marondera was convicted on his own plea to deliberately supplying false information to a public authority by Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa.

He said he was travelling to his hometown from Namibia when he disembarked from a bus to relieve himself in Victoria Falls.

Nyamuziwa said the bus was gone when returned so he decided to sell his laptop and phone to get transport money.

He reported to the police on Sunday that his gadgets and US$200 cash had been stolen.

Nyamuziwa told police that he was robbed in a bush near Kingdom Hotel prompting police to investigate the issue. Investigations revealed that he had lied about the robbery and he was arrested.

He admitted to police that he “cooked up” the robbery story so he could be assisted with free travel as a victim and he also did not want his parents to know that he sold the items.

He was sentenced to six months in prison which was wholly suspended for five years on condition he doesn’t commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Nyamuziwa is a first-year Engineering student at the University of Namibia. Chronicle