LOOTERS DESCEND ON MBUDZI AS DEMOLITIONS CONTINUE



Looters targeting illegal stalls at the Mbudzi round about in Harare on Tuesday made a killing from the ongoing council sanctioned demolitions.

One of the unregistered traders identified as Patience gave up and watched as looters grabbed all her wares.

People were seen wrestling for groceries including cooking oil, sugar, snacks, washing powder and lotion in the midst of the demolitions.

Speaking to H-Metro, Patience said she had no option but to let the looters be. “I ran out of time to get all my groceries out before the bulldozer came and destroyed the building.

“I thought I would get a few of the undamaged goods out but the looters came in their numbers and I couldn’t stop them.

“I had to give in to their demands because some of them were rowdy and the police were far away to chase them away,” said Patience.

In another separate incident, another trader threw herself in front of the bulldozer claiming she was ready to die first before the municipal vehicle destroyed her source of livelihood.

The woman also identified by the pseudo name Big Mama had four of her unlicensed stalls demolished yesterday.