LEONARD MAPFUMO WEDS IN LONDON

Urban grooves star Leonard Mapfumo has wedded his lover of six years Suba Dakshina, sending the social media into overdrive.

The Maidei singer yesterday shared the good news on his social media handles, generating debate over his choice of wife.

Some joked that he might have been watching more Zeeworld movies while others felt they were not compatible.

Although Maopfumo could not reveal the nationality of his wife, many people have concluded that she was a Hindu.

Mapfumo, who recently flew out to London in the UK, is expected to hold another wedding ceremony when he returns home.

In an interview, Mapfumo said: “Well, it’s a development that we have been planning to do for a very long time but unfortunately the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the process so we to opted for a small intimate wedding.

“We have known each other for six years and we also got married on the same day we met. We have always been living between the two countries so we will continue with that and we have both adapted to each other’s traditions.”

Mapfumo said he and his lover were getting well along from the first day they met. Well I think everything happens in good time and there was no rush.

“We share a lot of things in common and we were good friends first so with time our relationship evolved. We have to take it one day at time with everything that’s going on the world every day is a blessing so will definitely try to enjoy the uniqueness of each day.

“We are in London at the moment,” he said. H Metro