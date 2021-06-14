LAWYER CHARGED WITH FRAUD, LOCKED UP

Harare lawyer Liberty Mandivheyi, who made the headlines last week after a letter of complaint was lodged at the Law Society of Zimbabwe, was over the weekend dragged to court charged with fraud.
Mandivheyi, who spent the weekend in custody, was not asked
to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.
He is back in court today for bail considerations. The
complainant is Paddington Munamwa aged 23.
Allegations are that in April, Mandivheyi misrepresented to
Munamwa that he was a legal practitioner representing his mother Daisy
Hazvinavarwi who had several cases of fraud at Harare
Magistrates Court and went on to demand money for legal
fees for representing his mother.
Mandivheyi was reportedly given US$1150 and went to appear
at Harare Magistrates Court in court 6 on behalf of Daisy Hazvinavarwi but when
she went to appear in other courts, Mandivheyi failed to appear on her behalf
which then prompted Munamwa and other relatives to have queries about
Mandivheyi’s conduct.
The court heard that Mandivheyi gave excuses and
subsequently Hazvinavarwi was remanded in custody but he went on to assure
Munamwa that he was going to keep representing Hazvinavarwi and would apply for
bail on her behalf at the High Court if they paid him more money.
Mandivheyi was told the family didn’t have any more money
but they had a car they intended to use to settle the legal fees and he agreed.
It is alleged that Mandivheyi and his colleague went to
Munamwa’s residence in Glen Lorne and took the Mercedes Benz valued at US$5000
as payment for legal fees and promised to keep representing Hazvinavarwi.
On her next appearance Mandivheyi did not turn up as
promised and when Munamwa did his own investigations, he discovered that
Mandivheyi had no practicing certificate and could not represent his mother in
court.
Mandivheyi failed to return the money and the car leading
to his arrest. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment