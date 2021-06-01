KEEP OPPOSITION PARTIES OUT : ED TELLS CHIEFS

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged traditional leaders to desist from any association with opposition political parties.

He told people gathered at the memorial service of the late Air Marshal Perrance Shiri a week ago that opposition parties are agents of cultural imperialists masquerading as political parties.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe doesn’t allow chiefs to be involved with political parties.

“As we celebrate the International Culture Day this week, I want to emphasise this clearly; I said this yesterday when I gathered traditional leaders in Gokwe that as traditional leaders you should guard against cultural imperialists masquerading as opposition political parties. These people are eroding our culture.

“The Japanese on Culture Day, celebrate their own culture and so do the Chinese.

“This coming week on Tuesday the 25th of May, we are going to celebrate our Culture Day in Samora Street at Munhumutupa (Crown Plaza) where Mbuya Nehanda’s statue will be erected.

“There was a well where she fetched water from and colonialists constructed their church over it and we decided to place the statue next to the church in honor of her,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has been calling for Chiefs to go to the party’s Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology for indoctrination. Masvingo Mirror