KARIBA PLACED UNDER LOCKDOWN

THE Government has announced a two-week localised lockdown for Hurungwe and Kariba districts to contain the spread of Covid-19 following a spike in infections in the past three days.
The Government decided to control the geographical spread
of the virus by restricting movements in the two districts to avoid a spike in
infections and give local health facilities a strong chance of containing the
virus.
The localised lockdown was announced last night, by chief
Director Curative Services in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Maxwell
Hove.
“The Ministry of Health and Child Care has noted an
increase in Covid-19 cases in Mashonaland West province and the hotspots are
Hurungwe and Kariba districts.
“More than 40 cases were recorded in the last three days.
The Ministry has therefore declared a lockdown in the hotspots of Kariba and
Hurungwe districts. The lockdown will be reviewed after two weeks,” announced
Dr Hove.
“Those living outside Hurungwe and Kariba are prohibited
from visiting the two districts. The public is advised that health education,
contact tracing, and isolating positive cases is being done.
“We urge the public to cooperate with health workers and to
continue adhering to the World Health Organisation containment measures like
sanitizing, social distancing and the correct wearing of face masks. Dr Hove
urged those who had not yet been vaccinated to get their jabs at the nearest
health centres.
Government recently
announced a localised lockdown for Kwekwe after detecting the Indian variant of
the virus. Herald
