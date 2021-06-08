INSULTS WILL NOT DO : ZANU PF SLAMS SELMOR

AFRO-JAZZ musician Selmor Mtukudzi at the weekend rattled the ruling Zanu PF party when she expressed her displeasure with government’s apparent lack of care for struggling artistes during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.
While other sectors have been opened, the showbiz sector
has remained closed, throwing most artistes into abject poverty.
In a bid to stave off poverty, a number of local artistes
have been flocking to South Africa for live performances.
Selmor took to Twitter to express concern over Zimbabwean
authorities’ silence while artistes are languishing in poverty.
The post came after her live shows dubbed Remembering Tuku
held on May 29 and 30 in Johannesburg, South Africa, in honour of her late
father and national hero, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi who passed on in January 2019.
“This is the first time in the years I have been performing
outside Zimbabwe that I have felt sad to be coming back home,” the heiress to
the Tuku Music legacy said.
“Please Mr President ED Mnangagwa, don’t let us artistes be
destitute in our own land. Let’s copy what South Africa is doing and allow us
to work for our families.”
Selmor’s position, apparently shared by many artistes who
have been blocked from doing live concerts since the outbreak of COVID-19 in
March last year, rattled the ruling party, which felt it was disrespectful to
Mnangagwa.
Zanu PF director for information and publicity Tafadzwa
Mugwadi lashed out at Selmor saying artistes should learn to engage with
authorities and express themselves respectfully rather than through social
media platforms.
“We have taken note of concerns by music artistes who have
registered their plea for a waiver in the arts sector to ensure they are
cushioned in these COVID-19 measures. We will be engaging leaders about the
issue for a waiver,” he said.
“However, we opine that our colleagues in the arts sector
must learn to engage with authorities and express themselves respectfully
rather than through insults. Football authorities set an example and signed
themselves to strict conditions in light of this pandemic. Now they are on.
Hazvidi kutukana kusina maturo. This is a new dispensation.”
Of late, artistes through different associations such as
Music Associations and Arts Promoters in Zimbabwe have joined hands caling on
government to reopen the showbiz sector.
They even met with Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation deputy
minister Tinomudaishe Machakaire recently and deliberated on issues affecting
them and the sector at large in the COVID-19 environment.
After the meeting, Machakaire gave assurances that he would
forward their proposals to the relevant authorities, but is yet to give
feedback. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment