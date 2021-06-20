INMATE SODOMISED UNTIL HE PASSED BLOOD

TWO Khami Maximum Prison inmates are in trouble after taking turns to sodomise another inmate in their cells on different occasions.

Culture Sibanda (29) and Thulani Nkala (37) are alleged to have initially started caressing the 38-year-old inmate’s private parts and threatened to crush them if he screamed for help before sodomising him.

Sibanda and Nkala appeared before Bulawayo’s Western Commonage magistrate Shepherd Mjanja facing sodomy charges.

Prosecutors said the abuse happened between May 10 and May 13. After two days the victim started passing stool with blood.

He reported the abuse to the prison officer Godwin Mahlathi, who escorted him to make a police report. Standard